50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens

McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens
McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University writers are inviting middle and high school teens to a spooky-themed creative writing workshop at the Central Library in Lake Charles.

The workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Participants will introduce young writers to ghost stories, folklore, monsters, and other spooky traditions as they explore short stories, flash fiction, and poetry. Any young artists and illustrators who are interested in pairing their art with stories through comic-book writing are also invited to attend.

The program is free and no registration is required.

The Central Library is located at 301 W Claude St. in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25
DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
9 shot near Southern Univ. campus, officials say; SU releases statement