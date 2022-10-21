McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University writers are inviting middle and high school teens to a spooky-themed creative writing workshop at the Central Library in Lake Charles.

The workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Participants will introduce young writers to ghost stories, folklore, monsters, and other spooky traditions as they explore short stories, flash fiction, and poetry. Any young artists and illustrators who are interested in pairing their art with stories through comic-book writing are also invited to attend.

The program is free and no registration is required.

The Central Library is located at 301 W Claude St. in Lake Charles.

