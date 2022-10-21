Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.

“The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”

Trahan was one of the many residents of Dixy Drive, a neighborhood that remains nearly vacant.

“Get the homeless out, and let us come back in our homes,” Trahan said. “Get this place rebuilt, y’all care about it, because they do have families that need to come back home.”

“Mid-city” is at the top of the Lake Charles Housing Authority’s to-do list, encompassing the region from Sallier Street down to I-210, and Ryan Street to Contraband Bayou. Community meetings were held for residents in the surrounding area to view development plans and give their opinions.

“This is an effort to put together a neighborhood plan to apply for a grant that’s called ‘choice neighborhood initiative’ with the Housing and Urban Development of the federal government,” said Megan O’Hara, principal with Urban Design Associates.

Creating a plan will help better their odds of acquiring a competitive $40 million grant.

“The grant has three components,” O’Hara said. “Housing, which means rebuilding the public housing into new, beautiful mixed housing, neighborhood which means bringing in resources and strategies to address the whole neighborhood area and what’s needed, and people, which means supporting the residents.”

Nonprofit Urban Strategies is overseeing the process and helping develop a plan with the community’s needs and desires.

“We’ll be giving everyone an overview of all of what they’ve been saying what their needs are,” Urban Strategies regional vice president Eva Mosbey said. “They’ve put dots on everything to share what they like and dislike, and also develop some strategies with what they share with us.”

Once a plan is created, LCHA will apply for the grant, and then it’s a waiting game to hear back from HUD.

“If we are successful with the grant, we would learn about the reward around this time next year and have about a year to get all the plans and permits,” O’Hara said.

The grant is due to HUD in January, and if awarded, it will be a five- to seven-year construction project.

