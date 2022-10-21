50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings man accused of shooting neighbor’s birds

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office(Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guineafolws on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Deputies say Bourgeois told them that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake.

Bourgeois was booked into the parish jail for five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals as well as the three outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through the weekend, cold front Tuesday brings next chance of rain
Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, Douglasville, Georgia
Georgia man accused of home invasion and attempted rape in Vernon Parish
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022