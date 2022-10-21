Jennings man accused of shooting neighbor’s birds

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guineafolws on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Deputies say Bourgeois told them that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake.

Bourgeois was booked into the parish jail for five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals as well as the three outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.