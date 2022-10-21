High Schools to compete at McNeese 2022 Marching Festival

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High School marching bands from across Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be competing on the McNeese State University campus tomorrow, Oct. 22, 2022.

The Lake Charles Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championship will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Some of the local bands will include Sam Houston, Westlake, Sulphur, Barbe, and DeRidder High Schools.

There will also be an exhibition performance by the Pride of McNeese Marching Band.

Admission at the gate is $10 or $5 for children 12 and under.

The Grand Champion Award will be presented at 7:15 p.m.

KPLC’s Ben Terry and John Bridges will be the hosts during the competition.

You can find a full schedule of the 22 bands that will be performing on the McNeese Bands website.

