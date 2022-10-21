50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Georgia man accused of home invasion and attempted rape in Vernon Parish

Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, Douglasville, Georgia
Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, Douglasville, Georgia(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man from Douglasville, GA, has been arrested after being accused of attempted rape, sexual battery, home invasion, and other charges, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft says Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail without bond on the following charges:

  • Home Invasion
  • Attempted First Degree Rape
  • Second Degree Sexual Battery
  • Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment
  • Domestic Abuse Aggravated Battery (Strangulation)
  • Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
  • Cyber Stalking
  • Obscenity
  • Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
Jennings man accused of shooting neighbor’s birds
Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through the weekend, cold front Tuesday brings next chance of rain
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022