FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead and rain chances next week

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of the late summer feel back to Southwest Louisiana, a warm and breezy start to the evening will give way to temperatures dropping into the 60s overnight under mostly clear skies. The gustier winds die down through the evening but return by Saturday afternoon at times between 20 and 30 mph. This will combine with afternoon highs in the lower 80s to make for a nice warm day. Dry weather continues Sunday, despite a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions through the afternoon.

McNeese Football Saturday (KPLC)

By Monday, we’ll see a front moving closer to the area and this could bring a few hit or miss showers, although the bulk of the rain holds off until Tuesday morning with the arrival of our next cold front. Ahead of the front a line of rain and thunderstorms moving quickly through SW Louisiana is expected by Tuesday morning, with the bulk of the rain gone by afternoon and evening.

Rain likely by Tuesday (KPLC)

Behind this front, highs drop back into the 70s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s for a couple of mornings next week. Another front toward the end of next week brings rain chances back on Friday and another slight cooldown by the weekend. The tropics remain quiet.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.