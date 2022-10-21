50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd.

Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022.

Authorities say the driver was able to escape the vehicle with only minor injuries.

