FEMA awards La. additional $31 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

((Source: KPLC))
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding Louisiana an additional $31.5 million in disaster aid for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery.

The grants include the following:

  • $10,127,216 to the Office of Risk Management for building repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $11,117,120 to Office of Risk Management for facility repairs a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,137,603 to Office of Risk Management for permanent restoration to 21 buildings on the LSU Alexandria campus and one (1) vehicle as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $6,299,942 to Jefferson Davis Electric Co-op Inc. for electric distribution repairs as a result Hurricane Laura.
  • $2,890,996 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures Debris Removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura.

