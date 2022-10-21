FEMA awards La. additional $31 million for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding Louisiana an additional $31.5 million in disaster aid for ongoing Hurricane Laura recovery.

The grants include the following:

$10,127,216 to the Office of Risk Management for building repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$11,117,120 to Office of Risk Management for facility repairs a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,137,603 to Office of Risk Management for permanent restoration to 21 buildings on the LSU Alexandria campus and one (1) vehicle as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$6,299,942 to Jefferson Davis Electric Co-op Inc. for electric distribution repairs as a result Hurricane Laura.