50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery

FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery
FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has awarded an additional $31,572,879.15 in federal grant funding to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursement, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

The funding is part of a larger $72.2 million reimbursement package that has been earmarked for disaster relief across the state.

The Laura-related grant funding is set to be distributed as follows:

  • Office of Risk Management - $22,381,940.37 for repairs.
  • Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op - $6,299,942.40 for repairs.
  • DOTD - $2,890,996.38 for debris removal.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens
McNeese students hosting creative writing workshop for teens
DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25
DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s
Health Headlines: Expanding ultrasound treatments for Parkinson’s