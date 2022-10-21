FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has awarded an additional $31,572,879.15 in federal grant funding to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery reimbursement, according to U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
The funding is part of a larger $72.2 million reimbursement package that has been earmarked for disaster relief across the state.
The Laura-related grant funding is set to be distributed as follows:
- Office of Risk Management - $22,381,940.37 for repairs.
- Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op - $6,299,942.40 for repairs.
- DOTD - $2,890,996.38 for debris removal.
