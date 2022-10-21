50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy candidate forum to be held on Oct. 25

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Memorial Post 3802 and the Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a political forum for candidates of the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Community members are invited to attend the forum and meet with local candidates that will be on the ballot to ask questions and learn more about them.

The forum will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DeQuincy Memorial VFW located at 5416 on Hwy 27 in DeQuincy.

