50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit
Mindy Kammer pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault.
Woman pleads guilty to keeping toddler in bathtub of hot water, causing severe burns
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge