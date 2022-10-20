50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 19, 2022.

Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 29, Baton Rouge: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Jamie Colleen Cresswell, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard David Courville, 56, Iowa: Bicycles must have reflectors; resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; violation of a drug-free zone.

Carl Mathews Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Keith Dawan Francis, 37, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Alissa Jade House, 20, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Brennan Charles Bergeron, 29, Iowa: Third-degree rape.

Dawn Marie Doucet, 40, Vinton: Theft under $1,000.

Delayjiau Delanisha Drawsand, 30, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; contempt of court.

Frank Devin Dunn, 42, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; letting a disorderly place.

Terry Lee Roach, 38, Lake Charles: Forgery.

Seth Allen Barrick, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Justin Lee Daley, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer with violence; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.

