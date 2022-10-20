50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an...
Nurse practitioner Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, is accused of raping someone during an office visit. He was arrested on Oct. 14 on a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio for third-degree rape.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local nurse practitioner is accused of raping a victim during an office visit at a local healthcare facility.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received the complaint on Oct. 13, then discovered evidence corroborating the victim’s statements. Det. Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator.

Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested on Oct. 14 on a third-degree rape warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio. He was released the same day on a $650,000 bond.

Bergeron’s attorney, Adam Johnson, denied the allegations.

“In the world we live in today, you can absolutely destroy someone’s life with an accusation,” Johnson said. “That is why those that investigate these allegations need wisdom and discernment and they need to be really good at their job. Unfortunately, we just don’t see enough of that—and the end result is my client being arrested today for a crime he is completely innocent of.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Our next front approaches the area early next week and brings the next chance for rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a warming trend starts today
Health Headlines: Protecting the brain during surgery
Health Headlines: Protecting the brain during surgery
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 19, 2022
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest
Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest