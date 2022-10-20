Nurse practitioner accused of raping victim during office visit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local nurse practitioner is accused of raping a victim during an office visit at a local healthcare facility.

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said detectives received the complaint on Oct. 13, then discovered evidence corroborating the victim’s statements. Det. Kimberly Curran is the lead investigator.

Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, was arrested on Oct. 14 on a third-degree rape warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio. He was released the same day on a $650,000 bond.

Bergeron’s attorney, Adam Johnson, denied the allegations.

“In the world we live in today, you can absolutely destroy someone’s life with an accusation,” Johnson said. “That is why those that investigate these allegations need wisdom and discernment and they need to be really good at their job. Unfortunately, we just don’t see enough of that—and the end result is my client being arrested today for a crime he is completely innocent of.”

