LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - In an effort to get more people fishing, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is stocking ponds all over the state.

Thursday, I-10 Oil and Gas Park in Jennings and Purple Heart Park in Ragley got a fresh supply of channel catfish.

“Today we’re putting about 500 pounds of adult-sized catfish through the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the ‘Get Out and Fish’ program,” said Jeff Davis Parish tourism operations director Kyler Royer. “It’s completely free for the public to come out and catch as many as they like. The limit as a courtesy is five per person. Y’all are going to catch a whole heck of a lot, so come out and enjoy.”

For more on “Get Out and Fish,” visit LDWF’s website HERE.

LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
