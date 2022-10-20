50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads

Deadly Easter Sunday shooting remains unsolved
By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads.

A son taken from his mother.

“We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said.

A father taken from his son.

“He spent a lot of time with is baby,” LaFleur said. “Everywhere he went, he took Landon with him.”

Early Easter Sunday, a shooting broke out near the 800 block of Third Avenue, killing Lake Charles native Gerald LaFleur.

“I’m pleading with you all to please to step forward. Someone, I know someone at that Juicy’s saw and knows something,” LaFleur said.

In the last interaction with her son, Edith LaFleur said Gerald, also known as Doc, talked to her on the phone saying he would be home soon before stopping at a Lake Charles nightclub.

“Apparently, he stopped off by Juicy’s from what I heard. He was outside talking to some guys and the gunfire took place,” she said.

Police said the call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday, and now, several months later, authorities and Gerald’s family are waiting for someone to come forward with any information that will lead to a potential suspect.

“Everyone in this town know me as the bus driver or Mrs. LaFleur or Mrs. Niney,” LaFleur said. “Please step forward in behalf of Landon for Gerald Doc LeFleur.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without...
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles, La.
DOTD receives $900k bid to replace signs along I-210, I-10
Our next front approaches the area early next week and brings the next chance for rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last cold night before a warming trend starts Thursday
Fire on Domertt Place Drive
Dermott Fire