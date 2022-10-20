Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without leads.

A son taken from his mother.

“We argued a lot, but I loved him dearly,” Edith LaFleur, Gerald LaFleur’s mother said.

A father taken from his son.

“He spent a lot of time with is baby,” LaFleur said. “Everywhere he went, he took Landon with him.”

Early Easter Sunday, a shooting broke out near the 800 block of Third Avenue, killing Lake Charles native Gerald LaFleur.

“I’m pleading with you all to please to step forward. Someone, I know someone at that Juicy’s saw and knows something,” LaFleur said.

In the last interaction with her son, Edith LaFleur said Gerald, also known as Doc, talked to her on the phone saying he would be home soon before stopping at a Lake Charles nightclub.

“Apparently, he stopped off by Juicy’s from what I heard. He was outside talking to some guys and the gunfire took place,” she said.

Police said the call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday, and now, several months later, authorities and Gerald’s family are waiting for someone to come forward with any information that will lead to a potential suspect.

“Everyone in this town know me as the bus driver or Mrs. LaFleur or Mrs. Niney,” LaFleur said. “Please step forward in behalf of Landon for Gerald Doc LeFleur.”

