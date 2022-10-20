Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a house that will put anyone in the Halloween spirit. From “Hocus Pocus” to “Halloween Town” and even the Muppets, this Spooktacular home theatre display in Lake Charles is playing all the Halloween classics.

Since 2018 the Privet home on Carondelet St. has been putting together a display during holidays. With each year aiming to top the last.

It all started with Christmas but eventually made its way to Halloween.

Owner Tyler Privet explained, “The Halloween display went up on October 1st and it’s just fun. I do it for the kids and I do it for myself because I am a kid.”

This year the Privets have added a twist to their display, bringing out a projector almost every night to show kid-friendly Halloween movies on the garage door for anyone to drive by or pull up and enjoy.

“The movies are just fun. It adds to everything else.”

Neighbors like Diane White also say they’re enjoying the Privet’s home theatre display, “Well it makes everything festive and it starts off the holiday season.”

And another neighbor, Molly Beard, says everyone comes out and sits on her porch to watch the movies, “People come by every evening. And when his movies are showing, the children are out walking and the people are walking their dogs. You see all the neighbors are coming out it’s kind of like a porch party.”

