Lake Charles City Council to decide whether to broadcast meetings to the public

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the agenda Wednesday.

An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the City Council of the City of Lake Charles and further authorizing the City to obtain quotes and enter into agreements necessary for airing of such meetings on the Calcasieu Government Channel (C-Gov).

The item got deferred after discussion, but it’s still a decision weighing among council members.

For years, Lake Charles resident Paul Geary has taken it upon himself to livestream each city council meeting.

“I’m doing a public service as a citizen, and you know that’s one of our problems not only locally, nationally and federally. The good leadership is starting to come from citizenry,” Geary said.

Geary told 7News that he would like to see the city move forward and take on the responsibility of recording the meetings and broadcasting them to the public.

“Public is public,” Geary said.” They’re public officials, and that’s another way of holding them accountable because we got a lot of people shut in and senior citizens, so they’d be a part of the process.”

Craig Marks, who sponsored the item, also mentioned accessibility being a factor in his support.

“It allows the public to see firsthand how government is working, and it dispels some of the myths that you hear out there about back-door deals and different things like that. We all know that government involves negotiation, but if it’s transparent then we’re more likely to have the support of the community,” Marks said.

One council member, Luvertha August, didn’t say she was opposed, but said she does have concerns about people potentially getting embarrassed when they speak at the meeting about personal business.

“Perhaps it should be edited in some parts because I would hate for our meetings to become to the extent where we have some excitable people - subjects come before us and then people see that and then they can’t wait to rush home for the next meeting to see what is going to be back. It becomes a reality show then,” August said.

Geary says he respects August’s opinion, but he said it’s wrong since it’s a public meeting that’s already open to all the public to see in the first place.

“I hope they do the right thing, because if they’re going to censor they done eroded with the whole public thing. Public is public, you can’t change that. And anyway, I’m going to continue to stream it anyway whether they do or not,” Geary said.

The item will be revisited and voted on in two weeks.

