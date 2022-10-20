Kevin Daigle formally sentenced to death for murder of Trooper Steven Vincent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kevin Daigle has formally been sentenced to death by Judge Clayton Davis after two different juries found that Daigle should die for the murder of State Trooper Steven Vincent.

Daigle was found guilty of first-degree murder after killing trooper Vincent with a sawed-off shotgun on the side of a rural road in Calcasieu Parish in 2015.

The defense had attempted to delay the sentencing, filing three motions aimed at getting a new trial, but Judge Davis denied their motions.

For the Vincent family, they say this day has been coming for a long time.

Steven’s brother, Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent, said, “Words can’t express the gratitude and the way we feel that justice was finally served and the district attorney and law enforcement did a great job collecting all the evidence and we finally got the result that the family’s been waiting for, justice.”

His other brother, Trooper Terrell Vincent also spoke out saying, “Glad to live in a country where we have a justice system, and it played out. It took a while, but it played out and justice, as well as his punishment, will be served.”

Steven’s brothers say they all know there will be lengthy appeals over the years to come.

