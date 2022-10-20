JDPSO: Jennings man kills neighbor’s birds, claiming they were ‘keeping his mother awake’

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s guinea fowl Sunday, authorities say.

Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, claimed that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bourgeois was booked into the parish jail Wednesday on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as three outstanding contempt of court warrants.

