50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

JDPSO: Jennings man kills neighbor’s birds, claiming they were ‘keeping his mother awake’

(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s guinea fowl Sunday, authorities say.

Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, claimed that the birds were making noise and keeping his mother awake, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bourgeois was booked into the parish jail Wednesday on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as three outstanding contempt of court warrants.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Louisiana State Capitol
La. lawmakers to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight
Forecast highs today
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmup underway through the weekend