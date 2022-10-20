Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship opportunities and development leadership skills for students in grades 9-12. Army veteran Kelly Miseles, who served in Iraq, believes in the program.

“We want to develop young leaders,” stated Miseles, who served in Iraq. “This is something that helps do that. They learn about the responsibilities of a citizen: how does the constitution apply to me as just a kid or as a citizen? They learn that in this process.”

Legion member Ed Hudson says the constitutional speech contest offers many benefits.

“It’s about learning how to be a good citizen,” said Hudson, a Vietnam-era veteran and member of American Legion Post 551 in Lake Charles. “So you’re learning about the constitution, plus you’re going to earn some money for doing that. The better you are, the more you make.”

Over the years, it has featured numerous politicians like Alan Keyes, Lou Dobbs and former vice president Mike Pence.

“This program, I believe, is a great resume builder for these high schoolers,” said Karl Christensen, Post 1 Commander. “It’s also a great way for them to learn leadership, to be young leaders and future leaders for our communities.”

The local preliminary gets underway December 3, 2022, so applications are now being taken at American Legion posts in Southwest Louisiana. Interested students should get in touch with their high school counselor.

