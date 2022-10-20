50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hometown Heroes - American Legion speech contest

Up to 20K in scholarships
High school students compete for scholarships
High school students compete for scholarships(American Legion)
By John Bridges
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Members of the American Legion in Southwest Louisiana have been busy lately encouraging high school students to get involved in this year’s American Legion Oratorical Contest. After taking a break the last couple of years, the program, which started in 1938, offers excellent scholarship opportunities and development leadership skills for students in grades 9-12. Army veteran Kelly Miseles, who served in Iraq, believes in the program.

“We want to develop young leaders,” stated Miseles, who served in Iraq. “This is something that helps do that. They learn about the responsibilities of a citizen: how does the constitution apply to me as just a kid or as a citizen? They learn that in this process.”

Legion member Ed Hudson says the constitutional speech contest offers many benefits.

“It’s about learning how to be a good citizen,” said Hudson, a Vietnam-era veteran and member of American Legion Post 551 in Lake Charles. “So you’re learning about the constitution, plus you’re going to earn some money for doing that. The better you are, the more you make.”

Over the years, it has featured numerous politicians like Alan Keyes, Lou Dobbs and former vice president Mike Pence.

“This program, I believe, is a great resume builder for these high schoolers,” said Karl Christensen, Post 1 Commander. “It’s also a great way for them to learn leadership, to be young leaders and future leaders for our communities.”

The local preliminary gets underway December 3, 2022, so applications are now being taken at American Legion posts in Southwest Louisiana. Interested students should get in touch with their high school counselor.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team

Latest News

Our next front approaches the area early next week and brings the next chance for rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last cold night before a warming trend starts Thursday
The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the...
Lake Charles City Council to decide whether to broadcast meetings to the public
The decision to record and broadcast Lake Charles City Council meetings was a hot item on the...
Lake Charles City Council to decide whether to broadcast meetings to the public
A Lake Charles woman is searching for answers after her son’s murder case continues without...
Lake Charles woman searches for answers after son’s case continues without leads