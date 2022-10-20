Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking.

“The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.

After all those years what was once just an idea is now coming to life as the construction on the forensic office is underway.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said this new center will likely be more efficient and give victims’ families closure.

“We want to solve crimes, we want to bring closure to families that are victims of crimes and this sometimes is how we do it, by getting evidence back as quickly as we possibly can and I think we can do it better and more efficiently through this process,” said Mancuso.

The 26,000 square foot facility will house the coroner’s office as well as the sheriff’s office crime lab and provide ample room for both departments.

“Forensics and forensic science are a big part of how we solve crimes, so to have a state-of-the art-facility for us and the coroner together - it’s going to be awesome for us, we’re going to have an opportunity to work even closer than we do now,” Mancuso said.

Dr. Welke said the current coroner’s office is outdated, and this new building has a lot to offer.

“It’s going to have large area for holding bodies, for cooling purposes, we have an area that can do tissue retrieval by the organ procurement agency. It’s going to be a wonderful building,” Welke said.

The anticipated completion for the project is early 2024.

