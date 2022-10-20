50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmup underway through the weekend

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Warmer afternoon
Warmer afternoon(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the return of warmer temperatures already underway this afternoon, highs top out in the middle 70s with light southerly winds. These onshore winds will bring humidity levels up gradually through the evening and result in lows tonight about 20 degrees warmer than this morning, only falling into the middle to upper 50s.

Lows tonight
Lows tonight(KPLC)

A marked warming trend continues through the day Friday as morning temperatures quickly heat back up into the lower 80s by afternoon under an abundance of sunshine. A warm and breezy forecast is in place through the weekend with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Southerly winds at times will gust between 25 and 30 mph through the afternoon hours.

Some needed rain next week
Some needed rain next week(KPLC)

Tropical moisture from the Pacific will combine with an approaching frontal system next week to bring some needed rain to Southwest Louisiana. The days for our best rain chances will likely be next Tuesday or Wednesday with the exact timing of this front still being ironed out in the details as models should come into better agreement over the coming days. This would be good news as this tropical moisture could result in some heavier rain at times, especially Wednesday, that could leave parts of the area with around an inch of rain!

The cold Arctic intrusion that left much of the eastern U.S. in the deep freeze this week will retreat and there are no signs of it returning in the foreseeable future!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

