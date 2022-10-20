FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer through the weekend, cold front Tuesday brings next chance of rain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we approach the end of the week, our cold snap has come to an end. High pressure will move over and the south of the area Friday, continuing southerly winds that have been in place since Thursday. This means warmer temperatures, with highs around 80 for Friday and low 80′s for the weekend. Low temperatures also begin to climb into the 60′s close to I-10 Friday night, and 60′s for most of the area by Saturday night. So we can put away the heavy coats for now.

Low's Thursday night will be warmer with temps falling to the upper 50's along I-10, and a bit lower to the North. (KPLC)

We’ll also have bit more humidity this weekend thanks to those south winds off the Gulf. Speaking of winds, a relatively tight pressure gradient will develop on Saturday, as we’ll be stuck between high pressure to the East and low pressure to the West. The result will be a breezy weekend with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. Those southwesterly winds will cause dew points to rise into the 50′s by Friday. This will not be enough to make it very muggy however. In fact, it will still be quite comfortable to be outside, it just won’t be dry as a bone. No rain is expected throughout the weekend, making it a great one for outdoor plans.

Our next cold front approaches Tuesday and brings the next chance for rain. (KPLC)

As we enter our work week on Monday, we’ll have some changes occurring. A trough of low-pressure will enter the western part of the country and will have a cold front move to the east with it. Some isolated showers and storms are possible ahead of it on Monday, but the better chance of rain currently looks to be in the Tuesday time frame when the front makes its approach. Cooler temperatures will follow for the few days after that, with high’s that should dip into the low 70′s and lows back into the 50′s for Wednesday and Thursday. The air behind the front does not look to be as cold as what we had this week, but a sweatshirt at night looks to be a good idea.

Nothing much is going on in the Atlantic, with no tropical development expected within the next five days thanks to strong upper-level winds.

- Max Lagano

