FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last cold night before a warming trend starts Thursday

A warming trend starts Thursday with high's that warm into the 70's with dry weather continuing through the weekend
By Max Lagano
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have one more night of cold temperatures before a warmup begins Thursday.  Very calm winds and clear skies behind the cold front from earlier this week will once again send temperatures into the 30′s north of I-10. This means areas of frost will likely develop once again across the area.  Get those jackets out again if you are outside this evening!  Meanwhile high pressure will begin to move South tonight and end up just to our south Thursday.  Winds will switch to the south by Thursday afternoon, sending high temperatures into the 70′s.  Our temperatures will continue to rise, reaching the low 80′s by the weekend.  Low temperatures will also be on the upswing as well.  They’ll reach the 50′s Thursday night, and warm back into the 60′s by Friday night.  More moisture will work into the area thanks to those south winds, with dewpoints climbing back into the 50′s by the weekend.  Of course that is still pretty comfortable, it just won’t be as bone dry as earlier in the week.  No rain is expected at least through the weekend, making it yet another great one for outdoor plans.

Some changes begin to occur next week.  A trough of low-pressure swings into the western US early next week, and with it could come another cold front that may approach the area.  Ahead of that front will come a return of muggy weather, with highs that remain in the 80′s.  That front could also be our next chance of rain as it moves closer to SW Louisiana.  Models disagree on the exact timing and strength of the front, but at least some rain looks possible before the front moves through Wednesday.  After that will come another cool down, though the air does not look quite as cold as what we have this week.

Our next front approaches the area early next week and brings the next chance for rain
Our next front approaches the area early next week and brings the next chance for rain(KPLC)

Meanwhile the tropics remain quiet, with no development expected within the next five days.  We are starting to approach the end of the season on November 30th, though we’ll still keep our eyes peeled for any disturbances that try to form over the next month.

