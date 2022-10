Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that 17 projects across the state were awarded bids, and updates are coming to I-10 and I-210 in SWLA.

A nearly $900,000 bid was awarded to a project to replace interstate signs, many of which were damaged in the 2020 hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.