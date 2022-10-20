50/50 Thursdays
Astros seek 2-0 lead vs. Yanks

First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros got the jump on the New York Yankees. Now they’ll try to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series when All-Star lefty Framber Valdez pitches against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino on Thursday night in Houston.

It’s a day off in the NLCS, with the Padres and Phillies tied 1-all as their best-of-seven series shifts from San Diego to Philadelphia for three games beginning Friday night.

Verlander recovered from a rocky start and struck out 11 over six strong innings to lead the Astros to a 4-2 victory in the ALCS opener.

Yuli Gurriel launched a tiebreaking homer in the sixth. Chas McCormick and rookie Jeremy Peña also went deep for Houston.

