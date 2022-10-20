Astros Beat Yankees in Game One of the ALCS

Houston, TX (KPLC) - After three days of rest following their American League Division Series sweep of the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros took the field for their American League record, sixth consecutive American League Championship Series, and they did so against a familiar foe: the New York Yankees, who they beat in both the 2017, and 2019 American League Championship Series’.

The Astros fared well against their new rival from New York in 2022, beating the Yankees in five of the seven games they played against one another in the regular season.

Heading into the ALCS, it was a tale of two different stories, the Astros coming off of three days of rest after sweeping the Mariners in an anything but normal ALDS, and the Yankees coming off of a five game 3-2 series victory over the Cleveland Guardians, with game five ending exactly 24 hours, and 17 minutes before game one of the ALCS began.

The Yankees fell victim to scheduling by Major League Baseball, and unfortunate weather as both game two, and game five of their series against Cleveland was postponed until the following day. With Major League Baseball scheduling the American League Championship Series to begin just two days after game five of the ALDS, the Yankees were unlucky, and were forced to play game one of the ALCS in Houston, just a day after wrapping up the ALDS in New York.

With that, the Yankees’ top three pitchers of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino were all unavailable as Severino pitched in game three, Cole pitched in game four, and Cortes in game five. That being said, it was Jameson Taillon who took the mound for New York. In the 2022 regular season Taillon held a record of 14-5, with a 3.49 ERA, and 151 strikeouts in 32 starts.

Taillon appeared once in the ALDS against Cleveland for the Yankees as he came out of the bullpen and allowed two earned runs, and three hits on 18 pitches, and he failed to record a single out.

For the Astros it was likely American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander on the mound. Verlander had a phenomenal 2022 season as he held a record of 18-4 and a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts. Unfortunately for Verlander and the Astros, Verlander struggled in a mighty way in game one of the ALDS as he lasted just four innings allowing six earned runs on 10 hits, and 81 pitches.

It was a sold out crowd as 41,487 fans packed into Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros hopefully take a 1-0 series lead over the New York Yankees with a spot in the World Series on the line.

Game one did not get off to a good start for the Astros as Justin Verlander hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and Giancarlo Stanton reached on an error, and just like that the Yankees had runners on first and second in the first inning, but Verlander was able to strike out Josh Donaldson to get Houston off the field.

Houston then started out hot on offense as Jeremy Pena doubled to deep left center field, and Yordan Alvarez drew a walk as the Astros had runners on first and second with just one out, with Alex Bregman stepping into the box. Bregman made solid contact and lined one to the gap in right center field, but Aaron Judge was able to track it down, and made a spectacular diving catch to rob Houston of what would’ve surely been two runs, and then Kyle Tucker grounded out to first, ending the first inning and leaving two runners on.

In the second inning it was Harrison Bader who came up clutch once again for the Yankees this Postseason, as he hit his fourth home run in six games of the 2022 Postseason.

Then in the bottom half of the inning Chas McCormick singled to center, and was brought in immediately by Martin Maldonado who doubled to deep right field, and just like that the ballgame was tied back up, this time at one a piece.

There was then a stall in offense as Justin Verlander was absolutely dealing for the Astros as he went six innings allowing just three hits, and one earned run, and struck out 11 Yankee batters. After his ALDS game one in which he allowed six earned runs, and 10 hits in just four innings pitched, this was huge for Astros fans, and Dusty Baker to see on Wednesday night.

And after Verlander was pulled after the sixth inning, the Astros’ bats came alive. After seeing two strikes, Yuli Gurriel saw a high slider, and let loose on it as he hit it 381 feet into the Crawford Boxes in left field, and gave the Astros a 2-1 lead, but Houston wasn’t done. Two batters later Chas McCormick dug into the batter’s box, and after working the count full, he got a low sinker on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, and he too hit a home run as he went 386 feet to right field, and just like that, the Astros had a 3-1 lead.

Hector Neris then came onto pitch for the Astros in the seventh, and retired the Yankees’ batters in order to hold onto the 3-1 lead heading into the eighth, and then it was Jeremy Pena’s turn as he let loose on the third pitch of the at-bat and sent a ball 386 feet into the sold out crowd in left field, and the Astros fans were absolutely loving it as their team took a 4-1 lead late in the ballgame.

The Yankees would get one back in the eighth as Anthony Rizzo hit a 387 foot home run to the Astros’ bullpen in right center field, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Astros held onto beat the Yankees 4-2, and took a 1-0 lead in the American League Championship Series.

Game two is scheduled for Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:37, it’ll be Frambler Valdez on the mound for Houston, and Luis Severino on the mound for New York.

