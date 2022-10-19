Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a day for women. The Women’s Fall Conference is back for its 31st year of fellowship, education, motivation, rejuvenation, and fun across Southwest Louisiana.

The conference will be at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Melva K. Williams who was recently named the President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University in Autin, TX.

Multiple workshops will be held focusing on everything from work, finances, self-defense, and mental and physical health.

Women’s conference attendee and winner of the Jack V. Doland award in 2006, Anne Monlezun, says it’s a salute to women, “It’s just informative. They go all out, meeting during the year to find the perfect topics.”

Each year the workshops are a little different, each working to teach women about different walks of life.

Finance director Leslie Harless says one of the workshops this year is actually a continuation of last year’s, “The conference will have a self-defense workshop that is going to be tips on how to protect yourself, and how to be more aware of your surroundings when you are out and about in the community.”

You can find a full listing of this year’s conference workshops HERE.

