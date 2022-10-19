50/50 Thursdays
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, is facing one count of second-degree murder in...
Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46, at the intersection of Sam's Way and L'Auberge Boulevard on Sept. 23.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles.

Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.

After he waived extradition, deputies with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office warrants division picked him up in Houston today and brought him back to Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Judge Tony Fazzio previously set bond at $850,000.

When officers responded to a crashed vehicle at the intersection on Sept. 23, they found Sumo had been shot, but was alone in the vehicle. When Mekuria was arrested, authorities said he and Sumo left a casino in the car together.

