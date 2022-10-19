Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles.

Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.

After he waived extradition, deputies with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office warrants division picked him up in Houston today and brought him back to Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Judge Tony Fazzio previously set bond at $850,000.

When officers responded to a crashed vehicle at the intersection on Sept. 23, they found Sumo had been shot, but was alone in the vehicle. When Mekuria was arrested, authorities said he and Sumo left a casino in the car together.

