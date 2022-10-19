SWLA sees country’s highest volume of civil insurance lawsuits

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has seen the nation’s largest volume of civil insurance lawsuits in federal court this year, according to a report by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

Forty percent of insurance lawsuits filed in the U.S. in August 2022, when the deadline for filing Hurricane Laura claims was set, were filed in Lake Charles alone, according to data collected by TRAC. August 2022 saw the most insurance lawsuits filed in a single month with over 4,000 nationwide.

Between October 2021 and August 2022, more than one in five of the country’s nearly 16,000 insurance lawsuits were filed in Lake Charles.

In that time period, 4,690 insurance lawsuits were filed in federal courts in the Western District of Louisiana, TRAC reports.

Read the full report HERE.

