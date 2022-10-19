50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2022.

Jarrel Dillion Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Johnathon Coy Brown, 22, Lynchburg, VA: In a park after hours; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Courtney Andre George, 39, Sulphur: Cyberstalking.

Anna Leigh Mayberry, 27, Bastrop: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Brian Keith Andrus, 36, Rayne: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Joseph Sheldon Heard, 42, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.

Everett Dale Shuff, 21, Ragley: Reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated battery; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plate; owner of vehicle must secure registration; reckless operation; hit and run driving; negligent injuring.

Kyntoria Neshawn Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery.

Michael James Fodrie, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); failure to register or notify as a sex offender; unauthorized entry of a place of business; revocation of parole; instate detainer.

Jeremy Paul St. Germain, 35, Jennings: Obscenity.

Maranda Lea Dautriel, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

April Ann Martin, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Freeze warnings tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The coldest air of the season this morning with a light freeze possible north
Americans are spending more than $300 extra every month due to inflation. For those who are...
Smart Living: Don’t risk your financial future
Americans are spending more than $300 extra every month due to inflation. For those who are...
Smart Living: Don’t risk your financial future
CPSB approves employee supplement pay for Oct. 31
CPSB approves employee supplement pay for Oct. 31