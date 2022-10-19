SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2022.

Jarrel Dillion Carter, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Johnathon Coy Brown, 22, Lynchburg, VA: In a park after hours; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Courtney Andre George, 39, Sulphur: Cyberstalking.

Anna Leigh Mayberry, 27, Bastrop: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Brian Keith Andrus, 36, Rayne: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Joseph Sheldon Heard, 42, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.

Everett Dale Shuff, 21, Ragley: Reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated battery; no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plate; owner of vehicle must secure registration; reckless operation; hit and run driving; negligent injuring.

Kyntoria Neshawn Jones, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery.

Michael James Fodrie, 48, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); failure to register or notify as a sex offender; unauthorized entry of a place of business; revocation of parole; instate detainer.

Jeremy Paul St. Germain, 35, Jennings: Obscenity.

Maranda Lea Dautriel, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

April Ann Martin, 49, Sulphur: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.