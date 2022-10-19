Student farmers market at SOWELA helps build up entrepreneurs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Farmers markets are a great place to go for homemade treats, and Wednesday SOWELA students put their creations on display at a market of their own.

“Today I brought cake balls, some little Ritz monsters with peanut butter inside of them, chocolate covered pretzels and buckeyes,” said Karley Lafleur, a business student at SOWELA.

Lafleur is getting her first taste of what her future may look like. She sold her homemade baked goods at the college’s farmers market.

“Honestly, I think I did great. I sold out of my buckeyes and red velvet cake balls, and almost my other flavors as well. This is the first time but I’ll definitely find other places to sell them,” Lafleur said.

It’s a chance to not only earn a few extra bucks, but to learn from other entrepreneurs, like SOWELA graduate Sydney Bennett who runs her own bake shop.

“It was first my mom’s business, so she handed it over to me. Every Saturday, we’d go to the farmers market, so I learned a lot from her both cooking and baking, so I wanted to go into it when I got older. She’s my inspiration,” Bennett said.

Bennett understands the benefits of such markets, and believes it’s a great way for students and alumni to network.

“I encourage people to chase their dreams. You know don’t let anybody say you can’t do anything,” Bennett said.

Wednesday was a chance for students to put the business skills they’ve learned in the classroom to use in the real world.

SOWELA will hold another farmers market in the spring.

