50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Some McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.
Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.(Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team-up.

The two companies announced Tuesday that McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area as part of a small test for the companies.

The select restaurants will carry three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular pastries, including its original glazed doughnut.

The sweet treats will be delivered fresh every day to the locations and customers will be able to buy them all day, while supplies last.

The new menu additions will only be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their Mickey D’s debut starting Oct. 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference
Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference
Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference
Women’s Commission of SWLA holds 31st Women’s Fall Conference
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022. One slammed...
Russia evacuates occupied Ukrainian city, orders martial law
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns