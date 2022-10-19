50/50 Thursdays
North Carolina man accused of contractor fraud in Calcasieu Parish

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man from Matthews, NC, has been accused of contractor fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints regarding Keith Diprima, 45, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.

Detectives say the first victim told them they were subcontracted by Diprima and that after completing their work, they never received payment from Diprima. The second victim told detectives that they had hired and put down a large down payment to Diprima to do hurricane repairs but that he never completed the work and had not contacted them since September 2021.

Authorities say, their investigation also showed that Diprima did not possess a proper license to complete work.

A $4,000 arrest warrant was issued by Judge Fazzio for Diprima on April 14, 2022, and a second $100,000 arrest warrant was issued by Judge Canaday on July 14.

Months later, Diprima later turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 16. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional center for the following:

  • Residential contractor fraud.
  • Failure to possess a license for home improvement.
  • Failure to perform any work for 45 days.
  • Theft under $5,000.

