Judge Guy Bradberry and Judge Clayton Davis face off in race for Third Circuit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two long-time state district judges are in a competition to fill a seat on the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal.

That seat is currently filled by Judge Billy Ezell who is aging out.

Judge Guy Bradberry and Judge Clayton Davis are vying for the spot on the Third Circuit.

Why do they want to serve and what do they bring to the job?

Judge Clayton Davis: “I have basically civil criminal background, so it’s a great fit for me and I love to serve and I want to continue to serve.”

Judge Guy Bradberry: “What I hope to bring to the Third Circuit is to make sure knowing and being so familiar with the law and the children’s code, I’m able to make sure everything is done right.”

Both said they have the experience to best serve.

Davis: “I practiced law for 27 years. I was a litigator, I was in court, I saw how it works in court. I saw judging done poorly, I saw it done well and I knew I could do it well, I felt like I could and I think I’ve proven that.”

Bradberry: “While I was a hearing officer, the judges of the 14th Judicial District Court allowed me latitude to practice on the side and I did to help supplement my income for my family in those ten years and I did so.”

Both judges said they are willing and able to work to help improve efficiency.

Davis: “It’s time to get things done because delay is the enemy, and people want to have their matters taken care of. Civil, criminal, or domestic. Let’s just get it done.”

Bradberry: “There’s no reason a person should have to wait so long to get their case heard, and we’re really working hard on that. At the Third Circuit the same thing remains.”

What have they done as district judges?

Bradberry: “I would have to say my greatest accomplishments have been putting families together. I’ve done well over a thousand adoptions which is truly my passion.”

Davis is most proud of his oversight and efficiency on the Kevin Daigle capital murder trial.

“I think we did it well and I don’t think there are any errors in that process and that’s important.”

What do they think about cameras in the courtroom?

Bradberry: “That’s become a national issue. I will follow the mandates of the Supreme Court. For the record, you know, I love cameras in my adoptions.”

Davis: “Transparency is huge and hey, if someone wants to put a camera on me, they can do it. I got nothing to hide. I’m doing everything the way it’s supposed to be done.”

The Third Circuit usually hears cases appealed from the State District Court, whether it’s criminal or civil. A three judge panel hears the appeal and decides which side best follows the law and constitution.

The winner of the race will start January 1 and receive a salary of just under $175,000. It’s a ten year term, so when it’s over both men will be ineligible to run because they will have passed the age of 70. Since only two candidates are running, the race will be settled on November 8th.

Voters who cast ballots in the race include all or some in Calcasieu, Beauregard, Cameron, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes.

