Healthy cooking class at West Cal-Cam Hospital

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is continuing its effort to promote healthy living to the community.

The hospital hosts a free cooking class every quarter, providing instructions to make healthy meals at home.

“Live your best life. Just through healthy eating and activity, you can really improve - small changes equal big results,” said West Cal-Cam nutrition director Francine Landry.

Organizers said the classes greatly improve attendees’ lives.

