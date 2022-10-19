50/50 Thursdays
Healthy cooking class at West Cal-Cam Hospital

By Emma Oertling
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is continuing its effort to promote healthy living to the community.

The hospital hosts a free cooking class every quarter, providing instructions to make healthy meals at home.

“Live your best life. Just through healthy eating and activity, you can really improve - small changes equal big results,” said West Cal-Cam nutrition director Francine Landry.

Organizers said the classes greatly improve attendees’ lives.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website HERE.

