Healthy cooking class at West Cal-Cam Hospital
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is continuing its effort to promote healthy living to the community.
The hospital hosts a free cooking class every quarter, providing instructions to make healthy meals at home.
“Live your best life. Just through healthy eating and activity, you can really improve - small changes equal big results,” said West Cal-Cam nutrition director Francine Landry.
Organizers said the classes greatly improve attendees’ lives.
