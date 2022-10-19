50/50 Thursdays
Frankie Montas added to Yankees’ roster for ALCS vs. Astros

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(Source: Houston Astros)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Frankie Montas, who missed the AL Division Series with a shoulder injury, was added to the New York Yankees’ roster for the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Montas hasn’t pitched since Sept. 16 and received a second cortisone injection in his right shoulder three days later. Left-hander Lucas Luetge, who did not pitch in the division series, was kept off the roster to make room for Montas.

Other changes from the division series include the removal of outfielder Aaron Hicks, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury when he collided with shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera in New York’s win over Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALDS Tuesday.

The Astros made one change from their ALDS roster, replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with right-hander Seth Martinez. Meyers went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the division series.

Also left off the Yankees’ roster was utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, who was 0 for 1 with a strikeout in the ALDS.

Rookies Oswald Peraza, an infielder, and right-hander Greg Weissert were both added for the series against the Astros, which begins Wednesday night.

Several players who did not make New York’s ALDS roster were also left off for this series. Right-hander Ron Marinaccio remains out with a stress reaction in his right shin after last pitching on Oct. 2, and infielder DJ LeMahieu is still dealing with a toe injury that has not allowed him to swing freely. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi is still recovering from wrist surgery on Sept. 6.

Right-hander Aroldis Chapman was off the roster again. Chapman was told to stay away from the team after not showing up for a mandatory workout on Oct. 7.

The Yankees will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders.

Houston will carry 13 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and three outfielders.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

