FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frosty night ahead but the warmth is quickly returning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After record low temperatures this morning brought a light freeze and widespread frost to Southwest Louisiana, we’ll be in store for one more night tonight of similar weather before a fast warm-up returns beginning Thursday afternoon with highs tomorrow back in the 70s and then into the 80s by Friday.

You should take similar precautions with your pets and plants tonight as frost will be likely perhaps as far south as I-10, but more likely along and north of US-190. Through the day tomorrow, temperatures start off cold but warm up a bit more by afternoon, topping out in the middle 70s by afternoon!

The cold core of air and dip in the jet stream responsible for this rare October weather will retreat tomorrow, and that will quickly send highs back into the 80s by Friday and Saturday. The forecast remains dry as well with our next chance of rain holding off until next week.

Long-range computer models try to pull another front through by next Tuesday or Wednesday, and that would increase our rain chances and provide a slight cooldown again by the middle of next week, although nothing as cold as what we are seeing now!

