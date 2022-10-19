50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frosty night ahead but the warmth is quickly returning

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Forecast lows tonight
Forecast lows tonight(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After record low temperatures this morning brought a light freeze and widespread frost to Southwest Louisiana, we’ll be in store for one more night tonight of similar weather before a fast warm-up returns beginning Thursday afternoon with highs tomorrow back in the 70s and then into the 80s by Friday.

You should take similar precautions with your pets and plants tonight as frost will be likely perhaps as far south as I-10, but more likely along and north of US-190. Through the day tomorrow, temperatures start off cold but warm up a bit more by afternoon, topping out in the middle 70s by afternoon!

Back in the 80s by Friday
Back in the 80s by Friday(KPLC)

The cold core of air and dip in the jet stream responsible for this rare October weather will retreat tomorrow, and that will quickly send highs back into the 80s by Friday and Saturday. The forecast remains dry as well with our next chance of rain holding off until next week.

Another front on the way next week
Another front on the way next week(KPLC)

Long-range computer models try to pull another front through by next Tuesday or Wednesday, and that would increase our rain chances and provide a slight cooldown again by the middle of next week, although nothing as cold as what we are seeing now!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another frosty night ahead but a quick warmup
Warming soon
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Weather
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning for Allen and Vernon parishes overnight
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast