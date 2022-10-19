Firefighters respond to residential fire near Sulphur

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dommert Place Dr. north of Sulphur yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments in responding to the fire around 5:13 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape safely.

The fire was extinguished but caused major damage to the home.

