Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dommert Place Dr. north of Sulphur yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Ward 6 Fire Department says they joined the Houston River and DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Departments in responding to the fire around 5:13 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape safely.

The fire was extinguished but caused major damage to the home.

Firefighters respond to residential fire near Sulphur

