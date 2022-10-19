50/50 Thursdays
CPSB approves employee supplement pay for Oct. 31

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Good news for Calcasieu Parish school employees, a lump sum of supplement pay is coming their way.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members moved forward in the approval for staff supplement pay.

“We’re very very happy to be able to give whatever we can,” board member Annette Ballard said.

The funding for the supplement comes from excess money out of the sales tax dedicated to employee salaries and benefits.

The supplement is nothing new, but council members said it may be the most they’ve ever been able to pay out.

“Our employees at all levels deserve it,” Ballard said. “So, when the money is available and we can do it, we want to share it with them.”

Teacher schedule based employee will receive a gross of $6,680 and all other employees will get a gross of $4,675, totaling over $35.5 million being distributed throughout the parish.

The supplement will be paid on October 31. Some school employees told the council they were pleased with the timing.

“We tank your for the bonus or supplement and for getting it in in October and before the Thanksgiving break. The drivers and the aids really appreciate that and we hope you consider from doing that from now on,” Andrea Mott, Calcasieu bus driver, said.

Council members agreed that paying the supplement the same time each year would better benefit employees.

“If we’re going to give it in October, we need to continue doing it in October from here on out,” board member Russell Castille said.

This year’s supplement will come on the same check as the employees’ regular pay for Oct. 31.

