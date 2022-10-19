Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police.

The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is working to make an identification and determine a cause of death.

