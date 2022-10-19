City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy.

Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years.

The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims at engaging youth in city government. City officials said 23 students in grades eight through 12, attending schools throughout the area, were accepted into the program and attended their first meeting on Oct. 11.

The following programs are also planned for this year:

Teen Connection, a free seminar series in partnership with McNeese State University that aims to prepare teens for life after high school. Monday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Huber Park - Advice for applying for scholarships. Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. at College Oaks Recreation Center - Advice for getting recruited as a college athlete.

Free After School Programs, staffed by city employees and retired CPSB educators who will tutor students and help them with homework. Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bellard Community Center and College Oaks Recreation Center. More locations will be added. Meals provided through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Christmas Youth Camps, featuring special holiday visitors, games and arts and crafts. Monday, Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 23 at Bellard Community Center and College Oaks Recreation Center. $15 per day or $40 for the week in advance. Meals provided through Second Harvest Food Bank.



To register or learn more about these programs, call 337-491-1280.

“It’s certainly investing in the lives of those young men and women and making sure they have a positive experience here in lake Charles, but it’s also investing in our future,” Mayor Nic Hunter said. “It’s almost a guaranteed dividend when you invest in youth because you know you’re investing in the youth on the community.”

According to local law enforcement, between 3 and 8 p.m. is the time frame where issues arise for unsupervised children. Hunter said they hope to be part of the solution, by proving area youth with something to do.

“So, we feel like some of these new initiatives we are launching, some specifically aimed at towards sophomores, juniors, seniors in high school, will be able to at least offer those tens something interesting, fun and a little educational for them to enjoy,” Hunter said.

Details on summer camps and other youth sports programming will be announced in the spring of 2023.

