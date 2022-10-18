50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

Whataburger Logo
The restaurant will open by early 2023.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder.

The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders and team members.

For more information and to apply for positions, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

The SEACOR Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
NTSB releases final report on SEACOR liftboat disaster
They also said the kids are in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.
AMBER Alert issued for 5 missing boys last seen in Cypress area, LA plates on vehicle
2 teens arrested, 2 sought in connection with vehicle thefts, burglaries in Lake Charles, Sulphur
Afternoon Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north