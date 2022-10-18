Whataburger opening first restaurant in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger, along with the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, hosted a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the scheduled opening of the first Whataburger restaurant in DeRidder.

The restaurant will open by early 2023. Hiring is currently in progress for all positions, including restaurant managers, team leaders and team members.

