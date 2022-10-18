50/50 Thursdays
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue

A summer camp for children with illnesses and disabilities reports that their Pedee the Pelican...
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Anacoco, La. (KPLC) - A nonprofit summer camp in Vernon Parish is raising money to replace their pelican statue after it was stolen - again.

Back in 2018, Pedee the Pelican was stolen from Louisiana Lions Camp, a free camp for children with respiratory disorders, special needs, juvenile diabetes, and childhood cancer. That statue was never returned, but a local art gallery replaced him with a new Pedee, “Re-Pete.”

Monday morning, they found the new Pedee missing.

“Sorry campers, but the selfish person who did it gets to live with themselves,” Louisiana Lions Camp wrote on Facebook.

The statue was a gift to campers, who looked forward to seeing it when they came in, camp officials said.

Pedee weighed about 70 pounds, and the camp hopes to replace him with a heavier statue.

You can donate to the camp HERE.

“It’s sad and it’s a shame that people continue to steal from such a wonderful place,” wrote fundraiser organizer Julianne Garrett. “I think we, as a community, should do our part and help provide the camp and campers with a new, HEAVY, and hopefully the last Pedee the Pelican!”

