SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 17, 2022.

Kevin Wayne Lewis, 54, Fresno, TX: Third offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages; careless operation.

Justin Henry Glasgow, 41, Sulphur: Battery of a dating partner.

Michael Aaron Watkins, 25, Sulphur: Contempt of court; second offense DWI; passing in a no passing zone; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Ronnie Earl Lumbley, 58, Ponchatoula, LA: Burglary; theft under $1,000; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Kaleb Michael Adams, 20, Singer: Burglary; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; instate detainer.

Richard Jeffrey Toerner, 50, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; identity theft under $500.

Danachole Jere Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); burglary; trespassing.

Dammon Damonte White, 18, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; theft of a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Donovan Fitzgerald Thomas, 55, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $5,000.

Matthew Brian Hogan, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.