50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election

Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election
Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election(WAFB)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, Oct. 18, is the last chance for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Currently, the only way to register is online via the Secretary of State’s website.

Registration is only needed for those that have never registered to vote or those that need to make changes to their registration.

The in-person and mail registration deadline was Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Voters can check their registration at GeauxVote.com or at their parish’s registrar of voters office. Ballot and polling place information can be found on the GeauxVote website and mobile app.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We have information about what is on the ballot in each parish and municipal election previews HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA awards additional $7.3M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Port Fouchon oil and gas
Lafourche Parish leaders tout Port Fourchon’s advantages to energy executives lobbying for more offshore drilling
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive surgery helping women with fibroids
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive surgery helping women with fibroids
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.
UPDATE: Records indicate LCPD made contact with man before he was shot at by officer on 7th St.