Reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, Oct. 18, is the last chance for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Currently, the only way to register is online via the Secretary of State’s website.

Registration is only needed for those that have never registered to vote or those that need to make changes to their registration.

The in-person and mail registration deadline was Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Voters can check their registration at GeauxVote.com or at their parish’s registrar of voters office. Ballot and polling place information can be found on the GeauxVote website and mobile app.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

We have information about what is on the ballot in each parish and municipal election previews HERE.

