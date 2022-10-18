Oasis: A Safe Haven hosts domestic violence simulation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Putting ourselves in someone else’s shoes helps us gain a new perspective on their lives, especially for victims of domestic violence.

“These situations are something people don’t normally see or when you see or hear about them you don’t quite understand from their perspective,” CPSO Sex Crimes Detective, Jake Schiro said.

To help people better understand domestic violence victims, Oasis: A Safe Haven, hosted an interactive event.

”Domestic violence thrives when we are silent it sounds very cliché but that’s the reality and it happens in our community unfortunately. So, we want them to just bring awareness and shine a light on it and let them know that they too can help end domestic violence in our community,” Assistant Director of Oasis, Ashley Williams said.

They are shining that light by giving participants details about a character’s personality and their current situation when they’re faced with difficult choices.

“So many people ask ‘why doesn’t she or why doesn’t he leave?’ It’s the choices that we’re thrown, it’s not what we want but it’s some of the difficult things thrown our way,” Williams said.

Schiro said these situations mimic real-life scenarios.

“I’ve seen situations similar to the one I’ve performed, I know they’ve performed other ones but I could very much relate it to certain cases I’ve seen in the past,” Schiro said.

Just last year, law enforcement across Allen, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes responded to a combined 2,109 domestic violence calls, according to Oasis.

Schiro said those cases are always tough and this exercise helps to show people just a glimpse of what victims may face.

“It’s very important to know that not everything is black and white, not everything is simple, there’s situations people can’t get away from for various reasons,” Schiro said.

By bringing awareness to domestic violence, Oasis hopes to end victims’ suffering.

You can take a walk “in their shoes” at the next simulation on November 1.

For those seeking help with domestic abuse, reach out to the national domestic violence hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.