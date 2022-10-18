McNeese looking to regroup after Texas A&M Commerce loss

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were back on the practice field Monday after yet another tough 4th quarter performance. Over the last two weeks the Cowboys have gave up 40 combined points in 4th quarters. As practice kicked off the biggest take way was finishing plays with effort and focus. Head Coach Gary Goff made it abundantly clear that his team needs to continue to focus on the small details late in games stating, “it’s just being able to finish, we talked about that again today we’ve played three quarters of good football the last couple games and just haven’t finished and that’s our opponent, give them credit they’re making critical plays down the stretch and we haven’t been so it goes back to execution and making critical plays”.

The loss over the weekend to Texas A&M Commerce pushed forward a lot of the same problems that the Cowboys have had in the past with key game altering turnovers, and penalty ruined drives. Monday Coach Goff thinks that there’s a major thing that lead to those mistakes over the weekend saying, “and I don’t think there’s any quit to us I don’t the guys had a good attitude and they’re working hard, but I do think we start to watch the scoreboard and we start to panic a little bit, like oh no things aren’t going our way and we have to learn how to not do that and shake that right there”.

After a very windy Monday practice ended, there were two key takeaways on the quarterback side of things. First and foremost, starting quarterback Knox Kadum had a very clear right shoulder injury throughout the day. It was nagging him, and he was grabbing at it to get comfortable. The injury really effected his ability to throw the ball throughout the entire practice. After practice Coach Goff said he will be just fine to play on Saturday. Another big development was Cam Ransom who has been the backup quarterback throughout the season so far. Today Ransom played with the practice squad and did not take a single first team rep the entire practice.

McNeese is back in action this Saturday as they play Nichols State on the road at 3:00 pm.

