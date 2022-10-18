Jennings couple shares secret to a happy marriage on 73rd anniversary

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings couple is celebrating a major milestone - John Edward and Hilda Mae LaPoint are celebrating 73 years of marriage.

We asked them - what’s their secret to a long, happy marriage?

“More or less having a 50/50 proposition. Even though she was wrong, I’d say okay. If I was wrong, she’d say okay. So anyhow, that’s how we manage just to stay together,” John LaPoint said.

“And I’ll tell you what, when you’re married things will happen. But don’t look back. Look forward. Be kind and be nice to people. And, that’s how you get to be happy all these years,” said Hilda LaPoint.

Happy anniversary to the lovely couple!

