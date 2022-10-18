50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings couple shares secret to a happy marriage on 73rd anniversary

By Joel Bruce
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings couple is celebrating a major milestone - John Edward and Hilda Mae LaPoint are celebrating 73 years of marriage.

We asked them - what’s their secret to a long, happy marriage?

“More or less having a 50/50 proposition. Even though she was wrong, I’d say okay. If I was wrong, she’d say okay. So anyhow, that’s how we manage just to stay together,” John LaPoint said.

“And I’ll tell you what, when you’re married things will happen. But don’t look back. Look forward. Be kind and be nice to people. And, that’s how you get to be happy all these years,” said Hilda LaPoint.

Happy anniversary to the lovely couple!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirmed three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street,...
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way

Latest News

A Jennings couple is celebrating a major milestone - John Edward and Hilda Mae LaPoint are...
Jennings couple shares secret to a happy marriage on 73rd anniversary
Multiple crews are on the scene on South Storer Avenue in Iowa to extinguish a mobile home fire.
Condemned mobile home catches fire in Iowa
Multiple crews are on the scene on South Storer Avenue in Iowa to extinguish a mobile home fire.
Condemned trailer catches fire in Iowa
Freeze warnings tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest air of the season tonight with a light freeze possible north