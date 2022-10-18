50/50 Thursdays
Independent pharmacies say they’re not affected by Adderall shortage

By Jade Moreau
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Food and Drug Administration recently announced a shortage on prescription medication Adderall, used for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

Large pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens are reportedly feeling the hit, as the FDA said companies are experiencing manufacturing delays with both name brand and generic pills.

“We’re seeing some manufacturers and pharmacies having difficulty getting the drug in stock,” pharmacist and owner of Boudreaux’s New Drug Store, Kylee Vidrine said.

Vidrine explains that’s not exactly the case for independent pharmacies like Boudreaux in Lake Charles. Unlike large corporations, independent pharmacies can order product from several manufacturers, meaning different options.

“Because we are independent, we are able to use many wholesalers, so we haven’t had any issues sourcing the product at this time,” Vidrine said.

So, will the shortage raise prices?

“It can drive the price up only because certain manufacturers cost more, but it’s not ‘we’re going to charge more because it’s in higher demand’ issue, it’s a ‘that manufacturer cost more to order issue, so we have to raise the price a little bit,” Vidrine said.

